Bhubaneswar: Members of all hues Thursday attacked the state government in the House over the prevailing drought-like situation in the state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik lashed out at the government for its apathy towards the farmers’ plight.

Naik said deficit rainfall has resulted in a drought-like situation in at least 15 districts. He accused the government of being callous towards rising incidents of suicides by farmers. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said the government’s neglect of irrigation sector has pushed the future of farmers into a state of uncertainty.

“Although government has been making tall claims about irrigation facilities in Bolagir district, the assured irrigation in the district is only 3 per cent. Many lift irrigation points and deep bore-wells remain defunct in the district,” he said.

Stating that KALIA scheme is not a solution to farmers’ problems, Mishra said, “Will the scheme satisfy the farmers? Farmers are yet to get their insurance claim money.”

The minister concerned only presented details of the average rainfall across the state, but did not speak anything related to drought or measures that could be taken to deal with it, he said.

The Congress leader also slammed the government for adopting double standards over the increasing incidents of farmers’ suicides in the state. “BJD MP Prasanna Acharya has been saying that farmers are committing suicide due to agriculture-related problems, but the BJD government here is not ready to accept it. Will the government admit it as a virtual reality,” he asked.

Although a House Committee has been formed to investigate suicide of a farmer in Bargarh, neither the committee visited the spot nor extended deadline for submission of its report. This shows how callous the government is, he thundered.

BJD legislator Bishnu Brata Routray also raised the ‘drought-like’ situation in Bhadrak district due to erratic rainfall. He urged the government to take persuasive measures on time.

After listening to the members, Speaker SN Patro directed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi to make statement in the House Friday in this connection.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, BJD MLA Amar Satpathy said the government has been taking necessary steps to deal with the problem that may arise due to erratic rainfall in the state.

“The Water Resources Department is ready to deal with the situation. Arrangements will be made by the department to ensure water is available, when needed, in case of a deficit rainfall,” said Satpathy.