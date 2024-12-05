ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The state government is intensifying its efforts to expedite the paddy procurement process during the current Kharif season to ensure farmers receive timely payments for their crops. At present, the procurement activities are in full swing in key districts, including Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, and Bolangir. The government has outlined a phased approach for procurement across other districts, with detailed preparations underway to ensure a smooth process in the coming weeks. In the five districts currently involved, a total of 803 mandis have been set up, with a distribution of 197 mandis in Bargarh, 78 in Nuapada, 129 in Sambalpur, 223 in Kalahandi, and 176 in Bolangir. These mandis serve as the focal points where farmers can bring their paddy for sale. To ensure the process runs efficiently, the state government has appointed nodal officers to oversee procurement activities at each mandi. The officers are tasked with monitoring all operations closely, ensuring compliance with established procedures, and addressing any issues that may arise.

Additionally, the government is providing registered farmers with the necessary information and issuing tokens to streamline the procurement process. Special attention is being paid to the facilities available at the mandis, with minimum amenities being provided to make the experience more convenient for the farmers. One of the key aspects of the government’s efforts is ensuring that farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP) directly into their bank accounts within 48 hours of selling their produce. The Civil Supply department is closely coordinating these efforts, ensuring prompt action and efficient processing to meet this goal. These steps are part of the state’s broader initiative to enhance the welfare of farmers and improve the agricultural ecosystem. By accelerating the procurement process and facilitating timely payments, the Odisha government is helping to secure farmers’ livelihoods and contribute to the overall growth and development of the agricultural sector in the state.