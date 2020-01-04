Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising demand for street food in cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the state government has decided to identify some stretches to brand them as ‘safe food streets’.

Expressing concern over unhealthy junk food items being served to people by some street vendors in cities, the government has taken the step to enable people to obtain safe food. The programme will be implemented on a pilot basis in Bhubaneswar and later extended to other corporation towns— Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Saturday.

Reviewing the food safety measures in different cities, Tripathy directed the Housing & Urban Development department and Food Safety Commissioner to take a special drive for creating intensive awareness among the street food vendors and the people. He also directed to educate the food vendors about food safety techniques and make people aware not to take unsafe food.

Further, the Chief Secretary asked the officials concern to examine the possibility of enforcing food safety measures through authorised outsourced agencies with delegation of necessary powers.

It was decided that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) would identify the most populous stretches for creation of ‘safe food streets’ in the corporation area on pilot basis.

Designated food safety officers (FSOs) will be appointed in five corporation towns of the state for the purpose. The Chief Secretary advised the officials to put in place an online system for creating a database of the oversight and enforcement activities.

Elaborating the updates, Food Safety Commissioner Yamini Sarangi said that there has been a steady increase in number of registered food business operators (FBOs) in the state over the last three years. The total number of registered FBOs has increased from 5,026 in 2016-17 to 25,822 in 2017-18 and 36,622 in 2018-19.

Available data show that online registration system for FBOs was launched in December 2016. The payment of fees and dues as per Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 has also been made online.

The State Food Testing Laboratory has been recognised by Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSI) and mobile food testing laboratory has been provided in the state since November 2017 to check the quality of food served in different areas of the state.

This apart, the government has launched Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) programme at three places—Kali Temple at Baramunda, Sai Temple at Tankapani Road and Shani Temple at Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar on a pilot basis to provide quality food to people.