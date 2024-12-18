Bhubaneswar: With the objective of enhancing passenger safety in inland water transport across the state, Commerce and Transport Department, led by Secretary Usha Padhee, conducted a virtual meeting with all district collectors Tuesday, focusing on sensitising district administrations about the flagship initiative ‘Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana’. The scheme, in honour of state’s youngest martyr Sahid Baji Rout is designed to provide life-saving appliances such as lifebuoys, life jackets, and fire extinguishers to boats operating in the state. The scheme also provides 95 per cent subsidy for private operators on essential safety equipments. For government and PSU boats, the necessary equipment will be provided free of cost under the scheme. The distribution of life-saving appliances under the first phase has been successfully completed, and the second phase is currently in progress.

During the meeting, the District Collectors were apprised of the scheme’s guidelines, including eligibility criteria, implementation protocols, and the roles and responsibilities of the officers.

Padhee also emphasised the need for district administrations to assess the requirements of life-saving appliances and submit requisitions to the Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport within seven days. Feedback on the first phase of distribution was also requested to ensure continuous improvement in the scheme’s implementation. Padhee highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety, stating, “Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana reflects the state government’s dedication to improving safety standards in inland water transport. We urge all stakeholders to work collectively in implementing the initiative, ensuring safer journeys for passengers while promoting sustainable transport practices.”