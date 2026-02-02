New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the government intends to introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the second half of the Budget session beginning March 9 as the parliamentary committee has already submitted its report.

The proposed amendments to insolvency law would help further enhancement in the timelines and effectiveness of proceedings as well as alignment of India’s insolvency regime more closely with the global best practices.

The parliamentary committee has submitted its report as far as proposed legislation with respect to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is concerned, she said during an interaction with the media a day after presenting Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha.

“I expect, subject to conditions, to table the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill in the second half of Budget session starting March 9 incorporating suggestion of the committee,” the Finance Minister, who also holds the Corporate Affairs Ministry portfolio, said.

This is going to be the seventh amendment to IBC Act implemented in 2016. So far, it has undergone six legislative interventions since its enactment and the last amendment was in 2021.

The IBC brought about changes in the debtor-creator relationship and was able to instill fear among companies and promoters about insolvency if they fail to repay debts.

On August 12, 2025, the government introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), proposing a raft of changes, including provisions to reduce the time taken for admission of insolvency resolution applications.

The Bill, which was referred to a select committee of the Lok Sabha, has also submitted its report in December 2025.

