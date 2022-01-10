Loisingha: The state government has initiated process to boost eco-tourism potential of Gaikhai irrigation project in Agalpur block of Bolangir district.

Bolangir DFO Nitish Kumar and Bhawanipatna RCCF Abhiram Kar visited the project area Saturday.

It was stated that the visit of the two senior forest officials to the spot is part of the ongoing initiative of the state government to explore and tap the eco-tourism potential of the scenic place.

The Gaikhai irrigation project is spread over 120 acres, close to Bolangir-Bargarh National Highway-26. The dam is surrounded by Chheliapat reserve forest in vast areas.

A large number of people are drawn towards the picture postcard spot. However, it was alleged that the place has been neglected due to administrative apathy.

Last year, MLA Mukesh Mahaling visited the place and had proposed the state government to develop the site as an ecotourism spot. In 2021, the irrigation project has been renovated at a cost of Rs 4.36 crore.

However, locals were unhappy over the renovation work of the project. Recently, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari visited Agalpur block when locals had pressed for allocation of Rs 20 crore for the development of the dam.

PNN