Bhubaneswar: In a bid to meet the shortage of doctors in view of COVID-19 outbreak, state government has provided online training to 1561 MBBS students of three oldest government-run medical colleges.

Briefing mediapersons here Monday, government chief spokesperson (COVID management) Subroto Bagchi said massive training is being imparted to MBBS students, faculties, health department officials along with district and block level master trainers to empower health services in COVID-19 containment.

So far, 891 students of SCB—Cuttack, 325 students of MKCG—Berhampur, 300 students of VIMSAR—Burla have been trained. Similarly, 247 faculty members and PG students of MKCG—Berhampur have also already been trained, Bagchi said.

Besides, he said, 360 district and 2264 block level master trainers have been given training.

As per Indian Institute of Public Health Report, the state has not yet entered the 3rd stage of community transmission, he claimed.

As per the history of new cases, they either had a travel history or have come in contact of positive cases.

However, there is local transmission in certain clusters of Bhubaneswar, he stated.

The state government is aggressively containing these clusters by declaring them as containment zone. Active surveillance has been strengthened in these zones and all the areas are being sanitized extensively.

Up to 12 noon Monday, 1888 samples have been tested and number of positive cases stands at 39. Two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospital. Active cases stand 37, the spokesperson said.

Food and accommodation have been ensured for around 47,000 guest workers. These workers are from various states of the country. Apart from this, psycho-social counseling in camps and medical services through mobile health units are also extended in few districts, he pointed out.

Today, 3,27,675 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5247 Gram Panchayats (GPs). Similarly, in 108 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) 25,239 persons have been provided with food.

Mission Shakti Director Sujata R Karthikeyan said the members of Self help Groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti have been harbingers in awareness drive on COVID-19, stretching the message from village to urban areas within 3 days.

During the lock down period, SHG members assisted by district administration has been able to provide essential commodities through 600 shops and mobile facilities, she said.

The SHG members have been instrumental in preparing 25 lakh meals for destitute and helpless people and prepared more than 10 lakh masks. Around 70 lakh mothers involved in SHG activities have been requested to do policing in their homes and to pursue their family members for secured home stay, she added.

From April 5 morning to April 6 morning, 249 cases have been registered by the police in the state for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 233 cases for violation of lock down, 5 cases for rumour mongering and 11 for other issues. Besides, 427 persons have been arrested for different violations by the police, Bagchi said.