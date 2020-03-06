Jharsuguda: The state government made display of fitness certificate, insurance certificate and pollution under control (PUC) certificate compulsory for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles under the new MV Act. However, the same is yet to be enforced on the government vehicles used by the government officers in Jharsuguda district.

Locals alleged that police and RTO officials let the government vehicles go scot-free even though they do not have fitness certificate, insurance certificate and PUC certificate and other required documents. They have shown favourtism towards government vehicles, said locals.

In September, 2019, the Centre had implemented the new Motor Vehicle Act under which fitness, PUC and insurance certificates of vehicles are made mandatory. As the state government realised people didn’t have the above certificates, the government extended the time by six months.

From March, 2020, the new MV Act is being implemented again. Such vehicles do not have the required certificates and documents are being penalised.

Sources said government vehicles ply on roads in Jharsuguda with stickers of government without any hurdle from police officials.

As per the transport department rules, vehicles which are registered for commercial use can be hired on rent basis at government offices. But violating this rule, the vehicle which has been registered under personal use category, is being used by the additional collector of the district. However, the transport department is unaware of the above matter.

Vehicle number OD- 23 F- 9422 hired for the use of Jharsuguda Additional Collector Pradeep Kumar Sahoo is registered in the name of a person of the district for his personal use. The car has been hired by the department on a tender process. This is also a reflection of the ignorant nature of the transport department which has no information regarding the matter.

When asked, RTO official S Nayak replied he can’t do anything in this matter.

According to additional collector Pradeep Sahoo, during the tender process the car owner said he will register the car under the commercial category. He said as the owner quoted a very low price, we hired it. “If the car owner does not register the car under commercial use category, we will float another tender soon,” added Sahoo.