New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a productive visit to Israel during which he held a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the India–Israel strategic and economic partnership, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.

The visit reaffirmed the strong commitment of both countries to deepen economic ties, accelerate technology-driven cooperation, and expand partnerships across sectors of strategic importance, marking an important step forward in the next phase of the India–Israel relationship, the statement said.

During his visit from November 20–22, Goyal held bilateral meetings with three Israeli ministers and also called on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Goyal’s discussions with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, covered discussions on an FTA. A key highlight was the signing of the Terms of Reference for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement, marking an important step toward structured negotiations for a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome. Discussions with Israel’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, covered the opportunities for Indian companies in the fields of infrastructure, mining and the opportunities for the Indian workers in Israel, while discussions with Israel’s Minister of Agriculture, Avi Dichter, covered Israel’s long-term food-security strategy, seed-improvement technologies, and leadership in agricultural water-reuse.

Goyal also participated in the India–Israel Business Forum and CEOs Forum, which saw strong industry participation from both sides. Over 250 B2B meetings were also held. In his remarks, the minister underscored India’s vast potential for Israeli innovators and businesses, particularly in technology, agritech, water tech, defence, science and technology, fintech, AI, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals and space.

He held interactions with the leadership of top Israeli companies, including Check Point, IDE Technologies, NTA, and Netafim, focusing on partnerships in cybersecurity, desalination and wastewater management, metro and urban mobility solutions, and precision agriculture, respectively.

Goyal visited the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, where he was briefed on Israel’s globally renowned innovation ecosystem. He also experienced an autonomous-driving demonstration by Mobileye and visited Kibbutz Ramat Rachel to understand Israel’s community-driven models of sustainable agriculture and rural development.

Goyal, who was accompanied by a delegation of over 60 Indian business leaders, engaged with the diamond community and members of the Indian community in Israel. He visited key cultural and historical sites in Israel, including the Israel Museum and the Indian Hospice.

