Bhubaneswar: The state Health department Saturday released a new set of instructions for the district Collectors and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to ensure timely delivery of medical oxygen cylinders to the hospitals in the state.

The district drug inspectors have been entrusted with the task of supply of oxygen cylinders to the health centres. The government suggested a slew of measures to be implemented to ensure hassle-free supply of the medical essential.

“The drugs inspector of the district shall ensure timely dispatch of the empty cylinders to the assigned fillers and inform his counterpart at which the filler is stationed for timely filling of the cylinders,” the Health department order issued by Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.

He also said that the drugs inspector should identify a collection point in consultation with the medical superintendents and other officials and assign transport vehicles to each collection point.

“The medical superintendents and other officials concerned shall engage vehicles for transportation of the Oxygen cylinders by utilising existing vehicles or by hiring private vehicles following financial guidelines. The details of these vehicles must be shared with the local drugs inspector for GPS tagging,” the order said.

“The hiring charges can be met from Public Health Response Funds or any other suitable head from which transportation charges towards Covid-19 management are being currently met,” the order read.

PNN