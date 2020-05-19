Sambalpur: The state government is taking a slew of measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in the state but now it has come under severe criticism due to alleged profiteering motive of some unscrupulous officials at this time of crisis, a report said.

The state government is establishing quarantine centres in villages and towns to house the suspected coronavirus patients and migrant returnees from other states. However, purchase of a particular brand of articles for these centres by the relative of a senior government official has kicked up a row.

As part of this programme, the state government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to each panchayat for establishment of quarantine centres in 138 panchayats of Sambalpur district. Quarantine centres have also been established in the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits and various NACs in the district to house the migrant returnees.

Sources said that quarantine centres with facilities of 7,000 beds have been opened in the district. Observers alleged that a senior government official has handed over the contract for purchase of necessary materials of daily use for these quarantine centres to one of his relative.

The female relative is allegedly purchasing various articles of a particular brand from a particular shop and supplying them to these quarantine centres. These materials include buckets, toothpaste, toothbrush, tongue cleaners, towels, soaps, cots, bed linens and pillows. A sarpanch has alleged that these materials do not reach several quarantine centres but are supplied to only some specific quarantine centres.

The tender rules say a committee formed under the chairmanship of the district Collector and senior health officials decides on purchase of materials for emergency use. The committee fixes its own rate and asks the agency to submit its rate. The agency who will quote the lowest price will be given the contract while the district Collector has the power to purchase articles of urgent use at his own discretion.

BJP leader Gobind Agarwal urged the district Collector to probe the matter and trace the guilty.

When contacted, district Collector Subham Saxena ruled out any wrongdoing as the materials have been purchased at the government-level. He, however, assured to keep a watch on the charges and action will be taken if the allegations were found true.

PNN