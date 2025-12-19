Jajpur: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly run over and killed by her grandson in Odisha’s Jajpur district over a property dispute, police said Friday.

The incident occurred at Khandarapur-Singada village under the Panikoili Police Station limits Thursday, when the 23-year-old man mowed down his grandmother Kuli Sahoo, a senior officer said.

Villagers claimed that the deceased was not being taken care of by her son and was forced to stay at her married daughter’s place.

Unable to bear the physical and mental torture by her son, the elderly woman had filed a complaint with the local police and gifted part of her land parcels to her daughter, which triggered a property dispute, the locals said.

The incident occurred when the deceased was returning to her native place along with her daughter, the officer said.

“The elderly woman died on the spot after being knocked down by the grandson’s vehicle while her daughter escaped narrowly,” he said.

The accused fled the spot with his vehicle, the officer said, adding that a case was registered based on the complaint of the daughter.