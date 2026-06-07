Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Saturday called for strengthening grassroots sports, encouraging greater youth participation, and harnessing sports science and technology to create greater opportunities for young athletes to realise their full potential.

Inaugurating the two-day state-level Chintan Shivir 2026, organised by Sports & Youth Services Department, the Governor said sports should not only be a pathway to excellence but also a means of building character, leadership, discipline, and social responsibility among young people.

Describing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ as an important platform for reflection and planning, Kambhampati said such initiatives help review achievements, identify challenges, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. “A Chintan Shivir is more than an event. It brings together experience, expertise, and fresh ideas to strengthen institutions and ensure continuous improvement,” he said.

The Governor congratulated Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and his team for organising the initiative. He said the participation of policymakers, sports administrators, athletes, industry leaders, sports science experts, and academicians reflected a collective commitment to the growth of sports in Odisha.

Stressing the importance of innovation and continuous improvement, Kambhampati said excellence is never a destination but an ongoing journey. “True success belongs to those who constantly seek better ways of doing things. Progress comes when we learn from experience, address shortcomings, and embrace new ideas,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with sports, the Governor said champions are created not merely through talent but through discipline, self-assessment, and a constant desire to improve. The same approach, he noted, should guide efforts to build a stronger sporting ecosystem. The Governor also praised Odisha’s achievements in sports, stating that the state has emerged as a leading sporting destination through sustained investment in infrastructure, grassroots talent development, and the successful hosting of major national and international events.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the two-day deliberations, he said the discussions would generate valuable ideas and recommendations for the further advancement of sports and youth development in Odisha. Minister Suraj also spoke on the occasion.

The welcome address was delivered by Sports & Youth Services Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia.