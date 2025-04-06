Darwin once said, “Survival of the fittest”—and apparently, one goat took that literally. In a viral video that’s racking up views by the second, a goat is seen casually standing on what appears to be an electric wire, munching on climber plants that are somehow growing on it. Yes, you read that right. A goat. On a wire. Grazing.

Watch the viral video:

The viral video was originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) and has crossed over one million views. It’s been reshared more than 20,000 times and has gained over 21,000 likes, with users flooding the comment section with everything from shocked emojis to hilarious one-liners.

Many users are calling the goat the ultimate daredevil. Some are jokingly nominating it for “Goat of the Year,” while others are seriously questioning how in the world it got up there. A few skeptics have raised eyebrows, wondering whether the clip is legit or just another AI-generated stunt.

Although OrissaPOST couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the viral video, one thing’s certain—it’s got everyone talking. Real or not, the sight of a goat defying gravity has amused the internet and added another gem to the endless treasure trove of bizarre yet entertaining viral content.

PNN