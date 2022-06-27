Malahide (Dublin): India captain for the limited-overs series against Ireland Hardik Pandya has said that holding back tearaway bowler Umran Malik and giving him just one over in the opening T20I here was discussed with the pacer, and hoped the 22-year-old gets an opportunity to bowl more in the series.

Umran, who had clocked a 157kmph delivery during the IPL this season, bowled the sixth over and conceding 18 runs including four leg byes. He also bowled a wide and the resultant extra ball saw Ireland’s in-form batter Harry Tector smash a six off the pace bowler’s last delivery.

Pandya said that while it was a great start to the series as India won the low-scoring game by seven wickets, he indicated that one of the reasons for not giving Umran more overs was because Tector was “batting fantastically”. Tector emerged the highest scorer for the home team, scoring an unbeaten 64 in the team’s total of 108/4 in 12 overs.

“Great to start the series with a win, fortunate we got a game. Important for our team to start with a win. Umran was kept back after I had a chat with him, he’s more comfortable with the older ball and they batted fantastically. So, hope he gets an opportunity. Some of the shots Harry (Tector) played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket again.”

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was happy that youngsters like Umran have been able to make international debuts due to the IPL.

“Umran and other youngsters from around the world have made their debut because of the IPL which is great,” said Bhuvneshwar.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 1/11 off three overs, said that he was seriously hampered by the cold weather, and he had to really adapt to bowl well.

“It’s very difficult to bowl in the cold, I felt like a fingerspinner. But I had to adapt. I’m wearing three sweaters so am not comfortable.”