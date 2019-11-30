Athens: Greece has slammed Turkey and Libya for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the establishment of maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias Friday summoned Libya’s ambassador to Greece Friday to express Athens’ discontent and asked him to present the accord, signed in Istanbul Wednesday, by December 5, Greek media outlets reported.

The Libyan envoy will be considered ‘persona non grata’ and expelled from Athens if he fails to present the accord, Dendias warned.

Thursday, Dendias also summoned the Turkish ambassador to Greece, to express similar rejection of the MOU, reported.

Although the contents of the MOU were not disclosed, Greece is worried that it could infringe upon the sovereignty rights of Greek islands in the Mediterranean, the reports said.

Earlier, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron about Turkey’s agreement with Libya, the Greek national news agency AMNA said.

Mitsotakis has asked for the support of France and Europe ahead of the NATO Summit in London next week and the EU Summit in December, according to AMNA.