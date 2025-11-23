By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: “We have to be selfish today to save the environment so that future generations can live in a safe and healthy world,” Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy said Sunday.

He was speaking a day before the fifth Dharitri Youth Conclave, where over 100 climate advocates from across Odisha gathered here at the Press Club of Odisha for the Green Heroes Summit — a precursor to the mega event November 24.

“More environmental groups and more youths have participated this year than last year, which is very promising as it reflects a rising public consciousness,” the Editor said.

He, however, voiced concern over the growing disconnect between today’s youth and nature. “Whenever I speak to young people, they can name more car models and influencers than they can name birds or varieties of trees. This is unfortunate — it shows we no longer know how to survive,” Tathagata said.

Highlighting the ecological damage caused by chemical use, he said, “We have destroyed around 40 per cent of flying insect species due to excessive use of insecticides and pesticides.”

Tathagata also stressed that environmental work is not merely voluntary service but a sector that can create meaningful livelihoods.

He highlighted the growing pollution crisis, saying, “In many places — such as the national capital, New Delhi — pollution has made the city almost unlivable. Countries like Germany and France are doing their bit, but we are lagging behind.”

Chief Executive of Dharitri and Orissa POST, Adyasha Satpathy, emphasised unity and shared purpose. “Our goal is not competition, but collaboration — working together for the environment today so that we can empower the next generation. By sharing knowledge, helping one another, and acting as one family, we can create a better future for society and the planet,” she said.

The event also felicitated last year’s Climate Grant–Odisha winners, including Jungle Lore Foundation and Anchalika Vikash Parishad in the group category, as well as individual awardees Pupun Sahoo and Trilochan Sahoo, who shared how the grant helped strengthen their initiatives.

Environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Biswal of Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA), a 2023 Climate Grant recipient and current jury member, praised the spirit of grassroots activism. “During our field visits, we met inspiring individuals working tirelessly for environmental protection. We must collaborate, value each other’s contributions, and keep working — even if recognition takes time,” he said.

Jury member and former PCCF Debabrata Swain praised the summit’s efforts to encourage citizens committed to environmental protection. “The most important thing is that people are thinking about action. Participants from across the state uniting for this cause is a deeply positive sign,” he said.

He emphasised the urgent need to safeguard Odisha’s vulnerable coastline. “We must do more to protect cyclone-affected regions and manage the changes caused by erosion and embankments. Anyone who harms the environment brings a curse upon us all,” he said.

Speakers Meena Das Mohapatra, State Head of the Foundation for Ecological Security, and Omm Priyadarshi, Managing Director of Celsisus Foundation, also addressed the gathering. Mohapatra reminded the youth that their voices matter and their actions can inspire others.

The ‘Green Heroes’ — representing climate advocacy groups from across Odisha — were divided into 10 thematic clusters, each focusing on issues such as Climate & Innovation, Climate Preparedness, Coastal Conservation, Forest & Eastern Ghats Community Protection, Plantation & Conservation, Pollution, Plastic & Industrial Waste, Urban Heat Islands, Waterlogging & Green Cities, Waste Management & Biodiversity, Wildlife Protection & Conservation, and Youth Action for Climate.

Dharitri Climate Film Fest

The summit also hosted the inaugural Dharitri Climate Film Fest, showcasing 14 films on climate change and environmental challenges. OrissaPOST and Dharitri Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy said the festival aims to provide a platform for young talent passionate about environmental storytelling.

“Suravi” by Itishree Panda won first prize, while O2 Collapse by Atasi Atipriya Rout and Tale of Tree by Subhransu Satpathy secured second and third places.

Panda said their dialogue-free animated film uses silent music to depict how soil erosion forces migration in Kendrapara, crediting her filmmaker husband for support.

Actor and MLA Akash Das Nayak, the chief guest, stressed the urgency of climate action, warning that without immediate efforts, “a day may come when we will have to buy pure oxygen like bottled water.”

Jury members Snehasis Das and Sushant Misra praised the films, noting that most powerfully portrayed issues such as tree felling, pollution, and industrial waste.

