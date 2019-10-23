Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has acknowledged the rampant flouting of environment norms in construction of a railway project in Kendrapara district as per the findings of a committee constituted by the earlier order of the tribunal.

The committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials, Khurda District Magistrate, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and representatives from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board in its report before the NGT claimed that rampant flouting of green norms was observed during the inspection. It also recommended a set of measures to be taken including penalty provision.

The NGT order said, “A report has been received from the committee which acknowledges rampant violation of norms as there was neither consent to establish/consent to operate nor environmental clearance for lifting of ordinary earth.”

The petitioner in the case had claimed that illegal extraction of soil was found for laying earth bed for a portion of Haridaspur Paradeep rail line by four contractors engaged by the railways. The panel has recommended that the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RBNL) should direct the authorities to have all the clearances and tehsildars to impose penalty. It also recommended the NGT to direct an independent expert committee to assess the cost of restitution of the environment, if any.

The NGT has accepted the recommendations of the panel and asked the state agencies, particularly the Kendrapara DM to act on the issue. It also said that penalty should also include cost of damage to environment.

The NGT also sought a compliance report within a month.