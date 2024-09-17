Bhubaneswar: In a unique display of craftsmanship, students of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts near the Peace Pagoda have created an eco-friendly idol of Lord Vishwakarma using sago and mustard. The 9-foot-tall idol made using 10kg sago and 3kg mustard took 15 days for as many students of the college to complete it. They used clay, sago and mustard, emphasising the eco-conscious approach of the institution.

Working president of the college Hrushikesh Mishra, executive board members of the college Sushant Kumar Sahu, Kamalini Rath, and senior artist Vijay Kumar Parida, college principal Panchanan Samal, faculty members Ramshankar Sahu and Subash Chandra Muduli supported and encouraged the team led by Laxmidhar Swain. About the initiative, Samal said, “For over two decades, Dhauli College of Art and Crafts has been creating eco-friendly sculptures each year. Through these efforts, our students continue to set a benchmark by crafting eco-friendly idols, thereby sending a strong message to society about environment consciousness.”

RESHMI YADAV, OP