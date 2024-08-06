Bhubaneswar: More than 5,000 people met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other ministers with their complaints at the CM Grievance Cell here, Monday, the third day of hearing public grievances since July 1. As many as 2,403 grievances were registered at the cell between 10am and 5pm Monday, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sources said. Deputy CM Pravati Parida and Ministers Nityananda Gond, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Mukesh Mahaling and Krushna Chandra Patra heard the public grievances, they said. General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar, SSEPD department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethy and other senior officials were also present during the grievance hearing.

Among those who approached the cell with complaints was Santosh Sahoo, a resident of Tangi in Khurda. “A differently-abled Sahoo had secured a job following all official procedures. However, he lost the job around eight years ago for reasons best known to the employer. After listening to Sahoo, the CM assured him of appropriate measures,” they said.