Phulbani: Kandhamal police arrested two grooms on for organising their marriages violating state government regulations on COVID-19 prohibiting gathering of more than seven people.

The accused were Parameswar Bhukta, a resident of Nuapada in Phiringia and Biju Kanra, a resident of Khajurigaon in Gochhapada.

Police arrested Parameswar for organising a marriage reception in which 60 to 80 people were invited, while Biju was arrested for taking a marriage procession of more than 150 people. Kanhar’s brother Sarbeswar Kanhar was also arrested.

Police also arrested 11 shopkeepers in the district for not downing their shutters.

As per lockdown guidelines, cases can be registered against a person under Section 188 of IPC on charges of violating order promulgated by the government. Action can also be taken against people under Section 269 of IPC for a negligent step that may spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

Arrests can also be made against the persons under Section 271 of IPC for knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule. In such case, the accused may be awarded imprisonment for six months, or slapped with fine or both for the crime, which is non-cognizable.

Phiringia police station IIC P Shyamsundar said, “Though we have made people aware of the situation, some don’t really understand.”

PNN