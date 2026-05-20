Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: Groundnut cultivation is steadily emerging as a game-changer for farmers in Nuapada district, offering a viable pathway to higher income and improved agricultural profitability.

Once largely dependent on traditional crops with limited returns, many farmers are now turning to large-scale oilseed cultivation and witnessing encouraging economic gains.

In Kutribahal village under Jhagrahi Gram Panchayat of Komna block, farmers have reported notable success through expanded groundnut farming, with better yields and improved market returns helping strengthen their livelihoods.

Under the National Oilseed Mission, concerted efforts are being made to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure a sustainable source of income for farmers.

With financial and institutional support from the Central and state governments through the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, farmers are increasingly adopting diversified cropping patterns focused on oilseeds and non-paddy crops.

The initiative is further strengthened by technical guidance and field-level support from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Youth for Action and Research (YAR), which are helping farmers adopt improved cultivation practices, better seed management and scientific farming techniques.

As a result, oilseed cultivation has expanded significantly in several pockets, creating new opportunities for enhanced productivity and better farm incomes. Groundnut cultivation has been expanded to eight villages, including Kutribahal, Malimunda, Brindapat, Khambabahi, Lalbhata and Jandramunda, reflecting a growing shift towards oilseed farming in the region.

Across Nuapada district, nearly 1,059 farmers have taken up groundnut cultivation over around 500 hectares of land, opening up new avenues for income generation and improved farm profitability. While areas under the Jadamunda Medium Irrigation Project benefit from irrigation facilities, large stretches of upland areas had remained fallow for years. With timely seed support, adoption of modern farming techniques, and scientific guidance provided by ICRISAT and YAR, farmers have successfully brought these lands under productive oilseed cultivation, achieving higher yields.

Farmers have also demanded the establishment of groundnut procurement centres at Darlipada in Nuapada block, Bhela and Tarbod in Komna block, Khariar in Khariar block, Khaira in Boden block, and Golla in Sinapali block to ensure smooth marketing and better prices for their produce.

Officials estimate that nearly 7,000 quintals of groundnut production will be achieved during the current Rabi season, of which more than 4,000 quintals are expected to be sold through mandis.

The initiative received strong technical support from senior ICRISAT scientists, along with experts from District Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the District Agriculture Office, who guided farmers on scientific cultivation practices and productivity enhancement.