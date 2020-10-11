Puri: At least two persons died and as many as 10 others sustained severe injuries after a group clash broke out between two families at Harijan Sahi of Dimirisena village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Bhoi and Kalia Bhoi, succumbed to the injuries caused by spear and axe attack. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the deceased duo was from the same side or one each from both sides.

Neighbours came to rescue of the injured persons and rushed them to Rebana Nugaon community health centre (CHC).

On being informed, Brahmagiri police reached the spot and recovered the two bodies for postmortem and launched an investigation after registering a case. They have detained five persons for questioning, it was learnt.

The police’s preliminary investigation revealed that the two families entered into a land dispute after a pipeline was laid. They had a quarrel Sunday morning which snowballed into a group clash with each side attacking the other with whatever weapons they could find.

Police forces have been deployed in the village to avoid any further escalation between the two groups.

PNN