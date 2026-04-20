Preeti Pallavi Patnaik is the dynamic co-founder of Osiris Agretail Private Limited, the parent company of the speciality brand ODYSSA Coffee. A visionary entrepreneur based in Bhubaneswar, she is dedicated to elevating Odisha’s indigenous coffee culture. By sourcing directly from tribal farmers in Koraput, Preeti bridges the gap between traditional agriculture and modern retail. Her work focuses on sustainability, fair trade, and creating immersive café experiences that blend local heritage with global third-wave coffee standards, making her a key figure in India’s growing speciality coffee scene.

What inspired ODYSSA Coffee to promote Koraput-grown Arabica coffee?

ODYSSA Coffee grew from our work with Kora put-origin coffee through Ka linga DESIAGRO Foundation (KDF). As interest rose, we shared small batches of roasted beans with early supporters and hosted pop-ups in Bhubaneswar to promote locally grown coffee. We created the brand to offer consistent access to fresh, small-batch beans from quality Koraput lots while building a community. A natural extension of KDF, ODYSSA Coffee connects farmers and consumers, supporting sustainable livelihoods and a coffee-led ecosystem.

How does your brand’s partnership with Kalinga DESIAGRO Foundation support ethical and direct-trade sourcing?

Direct trade and full traceability are central to ODYSSA Coffee’s identity, alongside our commitment to sustainability and Odia pride. Through KDF, we work directly with farmers in Koraput, giving us visibility across cultivation, harvesting, and processing. Our in-house unit converts cherries into green beans, ensuring a clear farm-to-cup chain. By sourcing at the farm gate and eliminating intermediaries, we ensure fair pricing, offer quality premiums, build strong farmer relationships, and maintain traceability across every batch.

How has your journey been so far? What innovations in brewing methods or cafe formats helped OD YSSA Coffee stand out?

Our journey has been organic and adaptive. We began as a D2C brand delivering fresh, small-batch coffee, but pivoted after launching a cafe inside a salon in Patia to build an experiential retail presence. Today, we blend coffee with community through pop-ups, workshops, and events. We follow a coffee-first approach while innovating with global trends and local flavours like ragi, sattu, and mahua. Our café experience reflects Odia culture through thoughtful design and details, creating a space that is both immersive and locally rooted while continuing to evolve.

In what ways do community events like “ODYS SA Unscrypted” contribute to coffee education and cultural storytelling?

ODYSSA Unscrypted is a community-first platform that extends us beyond a transactional café into a space for dialogue, discovery, and cultural exchange. We design it for both coffee and non-coffee audiences through accessible formats where coffee is experienced organically, encouraging curiosity and gradual engagement. For us, coffee plays a supporting role rather than a structured lesson. At its core, Unscrypted is also a vehicle for cultural storytelling, blending contemporary and traditional Odia expressions and positioning us as a platform for shared cultural experiences.

As an entrepreneur, why did you choose to enter this line of business? What advice will you give to the new entrants?

ODYSSA Coffee was never a planned commercial venture but a natural extension of purpose through KDF. I wanted to build an ecosystem around Koraput coffee, supporting farmers with market linkages, visibility, and recognition while strengthening the coffee culture in Bhubaneswar. For me, it has never been just about buying and selling coffee but about creating meaningful, long-term impact. I believe genuine intent, passion, and a willingness to learn naturally lead to growth and visibility. For new entrants, I would say understand the value chain, identify gaps, define your USP, stay patient, keep learning, and remain committed to your vision.