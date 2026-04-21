Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Excise Department’s Range-I team Monday arrested a youth for allegedly peddling 180 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 18 lakh near an Indian Oil petrol pump on Lewis Road under Badagada police limits, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about a drug peddler active in the City, the team laid a trap near Lewis Road and apprehended the accused, identified as Prabhu Prakash Patra (40), a choreographer by profession. Upon search, the excise team recovered around 180 grams of heroin from his possession.

A two-wheeler, allegedly used in the offence, was also seized. Officials said the accused was taken into custody on the spot, and further legal action has been initiated under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The accused was previously involved in a brown sugar peddling case and had been under our watch. He also works as a choreographer. Preliminary investigation suggests the seized contraband was meant for sale, though further inquiry is underway to trace its source and any network involved,” said Bhubaneswar Excise DSP Raj Sekhar Swain.