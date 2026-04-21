Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha Tuesday to a warm welcome, marking a visit to her home state. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received her at Jharsuguda Airport.

She will also inaugurate Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path, named after a tribal leader, at a public function.

According to the President’s itinerary, she will land at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda around 10.25 am and proceed to Rourkela by helicopter.

Adequate security arrangements have been made both in Rourkela and Jharsuguda, an official said, adding that vigil has been heightened at Sector 13, the venue of her public meeting, and convoy routes.

Senior police officers have reviewed the security arrangements.

The Jharsuguda administration has imposed a ‘no-fly zone’ and ‘no-drone zone’ in the entire district for the President’s visit.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said the President’s maiden visit to the steel city will give a significant boost to the region’s development.