Bhubaneswar: The State CT & GST enforcement squad Monday busted a racket claiming erroneous refund of Rs 4.38 crore by ‘Maa Salara Fly Ash Bricks’ in Cuttack. A team comprising 10 officers of state GST raided the fly ash manufacturing unit and the residence of proprietor in Cuttack, and detected the fraud. Erroneous GST refund has been claimed it was learnt.

“Huge amounts of ITC have remained unutilised as the main raw material – cement is taxable at 28 per cent, whereas the finished product – fly ash bricks is taxable at 12 per cent. But during verification, it was learnt that the taxpayer has shown fictitious purchases of cement from places like Keonjhar, Tirtol, Panikoili, Jagatsinghpur and Sukinda despite the fact that the unit is located at Cuttack. Bricks were also found manufactured disproportionate to the consumption of cement,” an official said.

It is suspected that the mastermind arranged fake purchase invoices without receipt of cement and utilised the ITC to discharge tax and claimed refund of balance ITC. The accused has not utilised any e-way bill for purchase of the goods, said the GST official.