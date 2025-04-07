Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees besides accumulating a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunday night.

“Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” said the IPL in a statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match”.

The former India pacer had an off day with the bowl, leaking 53 runs in his four wicketless overs. Overall, he has conceded 107 runs in three games and has only a wicket.