YouGov has released its annual ‘World’s Most Admired’ list for 2019.

In this list, many Hindi film actors and actresses feature along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the most popular names in the list include Hindi cinema superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But there is another legendary actor who ranks above the two Khans in terms of popularity.

Internet and data marketing firm YouGov has released this list on the basis of online voting.

Amitabh Bachchan’s name is at the top of the list of Hindi film male artists. He ranks at 12th while Shahrukh is ranked 16th. Salman found himself two places below at 18th.

In the list of 20 most admired actresses, Bachchan family’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sushmita Sen all found their respective places.

Deepika ranks at 13th and tops the Hindi film actresses list. Priyanka is one below Deepika at 14th while Aishwarya and Sushmita rank at 16th and 17th respectively.

Worlds Most Admired 2019. Our annual series, conducted this year in 41 countries, finds the most admired figures are: Woman

1. Michelle Obama (+1)

2. Oprah Winfrey (+1)

3. Angelina Jolie (-2) Man

1. Bill Gates (-)

2. Barack Obama (-)

3. Jackie Chan (-)https://t.co/hY0K2Vf8F9 pic.twitter.com/54m4A3H9hu — YouGov (@YouGov) July 18, 2019

PNN/Agencies