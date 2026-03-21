Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said the state Tourism department has set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of ‘pakhala’ (fermented rice) of 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel. The remarkable feat was achieved on the day the state observed ‘Pakhala Divas’.

Majhi, in a post on X, said, “On the occasion of Pakhala Divas, Odisha has achieved a remarkable global milestone with Odisha Tourism setting a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pakhala.” He said, “With an unprecedented 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel, this historic achievement brings global recognition to pakhala, one of Odisha’s most cherished traditional dishes, deeply rooted in our culture and daily life.” The Chief Minister also said that this accomplishment reflects the state’s commitment to promoting Odisha’s rich culinary heritage on the global stage. “It is a proud moment for every Odia, as we take our timeless traditions from local to global, further strengthening Odisha’s identity as a hub of cultural and gastronomic excellence,” the CM said. He also posted the picture of the certificate issued by Guinness World Records on his social media post. Organised by the Tourism department at Panthanivas, ‘Pakhala Divas’ aimed to promote the popularity of ‘pakhala’ globally.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that ‘pakhala’ is not merely a food item but an integral part of the state’s culture and tradition. Highlighting the global appeal of the dish, Majhi noted that World Pakhala Divas is no longer confined to Odisha but has evolved into an international celebration, with Odias across India and abroad observing it with pride. “Pakhala connects people living away from their homeland to their roots and showcases our culture to the world,” he said. He also underlined the probiotic benefits of pakhala, stating that the beneficial bacteria in the dish help improve gut health by eliminating harmful microbes. Calling it a “zero-waste food,” Majhi stressed its relevance in today’s sustainability-focused world. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to farmers and urged the younger generation to understand and preserve Odisha’s rich traditions. He added that while progress is important in a rapidly changing world, staying connected to one’s roots is equally essential.

As part of the celebrations, the CM interacted virtually with members of the Odia diaspora from countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Singapore, along with participants from 15 Indian states. Chefs promoting Odia cuisine at national and international levels were also felicitated. Earlier, Majhi visited an Odia food festival at the venue, appreciating the preparation of around 326 traditional dishes, and later joined guests in relishing pakhala. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including ministers, legislators, and senior officials, making it a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s culinary heritage and cultural identity.