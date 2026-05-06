Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (69) and Ishan Kishan (55) made Punjab Kings pay dearly for their sloppy fielding, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a handsome 41-run win to jump to the top of the table in the IPL, Wednesday.

The duo helped in setting a challenging total of 235 for 4 after Punjab Kings opted to bowl.

In reply, Punjab Kings were restricted to 202 for seven to succumb to their third loss on the trot and slipped to second spot.

Cooper Connolly waged a lone battle for PBKS with a brilliant 107 not out from 59 balls (7×4, 8×6) but lacked support from the other end.

For SRH, Pat Cummins (2/34) and Shivang Kumar (2/45) were the main wicket takers.

Earlier, dropped on nine, Klaasen capitalised to smash three fours and four sixes in his 43-ball knock.

Kishan, who survived two reprieves — a dropped catch and a missed stumping — struck a brisk 32-ball 55, including two fours and four sixes.

For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most economical, returning 1/32, but endured a frustrating outing as all the dropped chances and the missed stumping came off his bowling.

Brief Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad 235 for 4 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 69, Ishan Kishan 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/32). Punjab Kings (Cooper Connolly 107 not out; Pat Cummins 2/34, Shivang Kumar 2/45). SRH won by 33 runs.