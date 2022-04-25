Guwahati: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in a new case Monday just after he was granted bail by a court in Assam in a case over negative tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the tweets case Sunday. The police from Assam’s Barpeta, who came to arrest Jignesh Mevani, haven’t yet said in which case the Gujarat MLA was arrested again.

Mevani was first arrested Thursday from Gujarat’s Palanpur by a team of Assam police. They arrested him after a local BJP leader from Assam’s Kokrajhar filed a complaint against him Mevani who is an arch critic of Modi. Mevani has called his arrest ‘vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office)’.

Earlier the Independent MLA was granted bail Monday by a Kokrajhar court. Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions, details of which are awaited.

Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar prison after the hearing. His lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond.

Mevani was arrested after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar police station over his tweet, in which he had said Modi ‘considered Godse as God’.

The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand. He was remanded to a three-day police custody April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.