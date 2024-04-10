Jaipur: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here Wednesday.

In the GT playing XI, Matthew Wade came in for Kane Williamson, and Abhinav Manohar was included in place of BR Sharath.

When asked about any change in his line-up, Samson looked a bit confused.

The toss was delayed by 25 minutes due to rain.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

