Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Hyderabad Sunday.

GT brought in off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar in place of pacer Arshad Khan as Gill thought the black soil pitch might favour tweakers.

Washington is making his debut for the Titans.

Hyderabad made one change with left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat coming for pacer Harshal Patel, who has taken ill.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami.

