Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here Saturday.

Gill said pacer Kagiso Rabada might join back the team in 10 days after leaving the tournament to travel to South Africa due to personal reasons.

Gujarat will continue with the same XI.

The Delhi outfit did not include opener Jake-Fraser McGurk in the starting XI but are looking to use him as an Impact Player.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.