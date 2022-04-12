Mumbai: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji said Tuesday he is happy to have collaborated with veteran lyricist Gulzar and playback singer KK for his upcoming film Sherdil. The film, reportedly, is said to be based on a true incident that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Residents of villages close to the Tiger Reserve left the elderly members of their families for tigers to prey on. This ghastly act was carried out in order to claim compensation from the administration. The alarming rate of tiger attacks on the senior citizens soon made the forest authorities suspicious about the actual happenings.

Sherdil will see Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi essay the role of a village head. He seeks help from the dense cover of the jungle to save his poor family. Sherdil also features Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

Srijit Mukherji took to Twitter to share his excitement of working with his all time-favourite KK. The latter has sung a song penned by Gulzar for Sherdil.

“Finally got to work with a favourite for years – KK!! #Sherdil #SongRecording,” the National Award winner tweeted. Mukherji is best known for Bengali films such as Jaatishwar, Gumnaami and Hindi movie Begum Jaan.

KK started his film playback career with Gulzar when he sang the memorable track ‘Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan’ composed by Vishal Bhardwaj for the 1996 film Maachis. The film was also directed by Gulzar.

The singer-lyricist duo went on to collaborate for films such as 2001’s Aks, 2002’s Filhaal and Saathiya and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom in 2007, among others.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.