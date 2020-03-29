Mumbai: Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown.

In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world.

He captioned the video as ‘Ghar me rahen, Mehfooz rahen. (Stay home, stay safe)’.

Gulzar’s appeal:

Doston

Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai

Humein isse guzarna hoga

Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye

Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar

Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai

Aap ruk jaaiye

Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega

Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye

Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai

Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai

Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan

Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota

Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye

Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin

Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai

Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin

Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai

Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle

Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye

Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye

(Friends)

Tough times are upon us

That we need to survive

Rather, pray that these times pass in haste

Time never stops at a place

For it behaves like humans

Be still

And the times shall pass

For these times to pass smoothly

You need to slow down

You need to be detained at home

To be detained is, by nature and spirit

Against human will

But submit to detention this time

It will not just benefit you

It benefits entire human race

This is not just about our homes, locality, cities and nation

It is happening in the entire world

Before stepping out

Stop, think and go back

Stay at home, stay safe

