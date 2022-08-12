Cetinj (US): A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting the police. State TV reported that the gunman in the small Balkan nation wounded another six people, including three policeman, in the town of Cetinje, before he was killed.

No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of the wounded. The condition of some of the injured are critical, police said.

Police also said that despite repeated appeals the gunman did not surrender. So there was gun battle in which the assailant was killed.