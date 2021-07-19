Houston: A man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others by opening fire into the parking lot. However, the man was then killed by the police in a shootout, authorities said here Monday. The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston, executive police chief Matt Slinkard stated.

“A man, believed to be about 35 years old, killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding,” Slinkard said.” Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene, though police haven’t yet determined whether he died from the officers’ gunfire or a self-inflicted wound,” the top cop added.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people. There was no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation. “It’s a horrific and tragic scene,” Slinkard said. “Thankfully we managed to avoid a big disaster because the man was located in an advantageous position. He could have opened fire on bystanders. Our officers managed to neutarlise him quickly,” the police officer said.