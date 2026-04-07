Istanbul: Three assailants opened fire at police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul Tuesday, sparking a gunfight that left one attacker dead, Turkish officials said.

The two other assailants were captured with injuries.

Two police officers sustained slight injuries in the clash, Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul told reporters. The assailants were carrying long-barrelled weapons.

Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti wrote on X that the attackers had travelled to Istanbul from the neighbouring city of Izmit in a rented car. One of the assailants was linked to a group he described as “exploiting religion,” without naming the organisation.

The Islamic State group has carried out deadly attacks in Turkiye in the past.

Two of the attackers were brothers, and one had a criminal record related to drugs.

The consulate is located in a high-rise building. Officials said there are no Israeli diplomats present in Israeli missions in Turkiye. Israel withdrew its diplomats amid security concerns and deteriorating relations with Turkiye, following the war in Gaza.

Turkiye’s Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation has been launched.