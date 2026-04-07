Istanbul: Three assailants opened fire at police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul Tuesday, sparking a gunfight that left one attacker dead, Turkish officials said.
Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily
Istanbul: Three assailants opened fire at police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul Tuesday, sparking a gunfight that left one attacker dead, Turkish officials said.
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