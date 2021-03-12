Islamabad: Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party took the oath Friday as a Senator. Gurdeep Singh thus became the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament. Gurdeep is the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He defeated rival candidates on a minority seat by a huge margin in the election to the upper chamber of Parliament.

The PTI representative secured 103 votes in the House of 145 whereas Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur) candidate Ranjeet Singh secured just 25 votes and Asif Bhatti of the Awami National Party received 12. Forty-seven other Senators also took oath on Friday.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, who has been nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect. They have been sworn in as Senators for a term of six years – 2021-27.

Gurdeep hails from Swat district. After taking oath as member of Senate, Gurdeep said that he would work for the betterment of the minority community in Pakistan. He is confident that being Senator he would have the opportunity to serve his community in a better way.