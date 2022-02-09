Mumbai: Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who got married in 2011, took to Instagram and shared a picture, in which Bonnerjee is seen flaunting her baby bump.

“To becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Several of the couple’s friends from the industry, including Mouni Roy, Karishma Sharma, Gauahar Khan and Mahhi Vij among others, congratulated them.

Choudhary, 35 and Bonnerjee have featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Choudhary has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan.