Gurugram: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man in a hotel located on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road here. The accused is absconding, the police said.

The deceased woman’s husband, Muhammad Sahid, a resident of Agra, told the police that at nearly 8 p.m. on Friday, his wife Israna went in an auto with Rinku, the auto driver.

“Thereafter, Rinku informed me over phone that my wife had suffered serious injuries at Disha hotel and I must visit her as soon as possible,” the complainant told the police.

Following this information, the complainant reached the spot and found his wife’s body with her throat slit near the stairs of the hotel.

“The receptionist, Sandeep, told me that my wife along with another man named Sachin had visited the hotel and were allotted Room No. 206 at 9.15 p.m. But after 15 minutes, Sachin came out of the room in a hurry and left the hotel. My wife was also following him but she fell near the stairs due to injuries. Sachin had killed my wife by slitting her throat with a knife,” the woman’s husband told the police.

The Gurugram police had received a call on Friday night about the incident. The police from Sector-14 reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood.

Preliminary probe suggests that there was some verbal spat between the duo which led to the gruesome incident, the police said.

“The motive behind the killing will be known once the accused is nabbed. Why the woman had visited the hotel with the accused will be clear during detailed investigation. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel to identify the accused,” Satyender Kumar, the SHO of Sector-14 police station, told IANS.