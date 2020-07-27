Malkangiri/Chitrakonda: Two years since its commissioning, the Gurupriya bridge has ushered in development in Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off areas) of Malkangiri district.

The bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik July 26, 2018. It has become a game changer by opening new avenues of development for the area which was earlier left cut-off from the rest of the world.

It was more than a bridge as it linked around 30,000 people from 151 villages to the mainland. The people of Jodamba, Panasput, Andrapali, Badapada, Ralegada, Paparmetla, Jantri, Gajalmamudi, Dhuliputa, Nakamamudi panchayats became cut-off and lived a cursed life following the commissioning of Chitrakonda soil embankment project in 1962 for the Balimela hydro-electricity project. The region’s isolation proved conducive for Maoists who set up their base in the district. The ultras have over the decades exploited the region’s backwardness and its geographic isolation. They tried to prevent the construction of the bridge but finally their efforts were frustrated and the bridge became a reality.

The Chief Minister while unveiling the bridge renamed the region as Swabhiman Anchal and announced a financial package of Rs 100 crore for its development. This brought cheer among residents.

Reports said the area has witnessed several changes over the last two years. Security has been tightened with the establishment of four BSF camps at Badapada, Janturai, Hantalguda and Darlabeda.

The DG visited the area last month and unveiled a new police station at Jodamba. Remote areas like Jodamba, Dhuliputa, Hantalguda and Double Pahada were connected with roads. Many villages were connected following construction of hanging bridges at Sakrubandha and Jantapai.

The rural development department has constructed 31 roads and 24 culverts with a fund of Rs 110 crore. The road construction has paved the way for laying drinking water pipelines and installation of 250 tube wells. The administration has launched turmeric cultivation, pisciculture, MGNREGS works, electrification works and a mega water supply project for irrigating farmlands in the area.

The administration launched a fish cultivation programme at accost of Rs 20 crore to provide livelihood to 2,000 people.

Bus services were launched between Jodaamba and Malkangiri town due to efforts of the Collector and the Chitrakonda MLA.

Many panchayats in the area have become free of Maoists due to frequent combing operations.

The bridge has instilled a sense of hope and faith among the people. The residents of Janturai retaliated against the Maoists during a recent face-off.

The administration is now planning to cash in on the scenic beauty around the bridge by constructing a park which will draw tourists to the area. Vehicular movement, trade and commerce have improved in the area.

Turmeric farmer Mangala Khil, residents Daitari Golori, Sadan Khil, and Sambaru Nayak said Gurupriya has become a game changer and brought in a lot of changes in their lives.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the establishment of the bridge has helped provide education, healthcare services, transportation facilities and livelihood to the people. MLA Purnachandra Baka expressed similar views.

PNN