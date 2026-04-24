Georgetown (Guyana): The South American nation of Guyana said that a tanker seized by the United States in Asia for allegedly carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil was “fraudulently flying the Guyana flag”.

Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department made the announcement in a statement to journalists Thursday.

It noted that the vessel had previously been named Phonix, as the US Treasury did when it sanctioned the vessel.

“This ship is not registered in Guyana; thus, the registration is false and fraudulent,” its statement said.

“While the name of the vessel has changed, the (International Maritime Organisation) number remains recorded in the international database as PHONIX. There is no record of this vessel or name in Guyana’s registry,” it said.