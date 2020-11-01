Puri: Only a handful of Habisyalis Sunday offered puja in front of Srimandir here on the first day of holy month of Kartika.

However, the elderly women did not have the opportunity to offer prayers before Lord Jagannath as the 12th century shrine has been shut for devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The district administration had earlier urged the Habisyalis not to throng Puri city to observe Kartika Brata in the wake of the pandemic. Only a few elderly women from nearby places have gathered in the city to observe the month-long ritual,” said a local.

The Habisyalis took dips in the holy ponds of Puri in the wee hours and performed ‘Sankalpa Puja’ in front of the Lions Gate of Srimandir. They also travelled around the shrine, added the local.

“I used to stay in Puri for a month to observe Kartika Brata. This year, we have been deprived of the opportunity to visit Srimandir and have a Darshan of Lord Jagannath due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am returning home after offering prayers in front of the temple,” said Savitri Sahu, a Habisyali from Sakhigopal. Meanwhile, Srimandir authorities claimed that adequate steps have been taken to sell Mahaprasad to people in the holy month of Kartika.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), two temporary counters have been opened at the South and North gates of Srimandir to sell Mahaprasad to devotees.

“Hundreds of people thronged the temporary counters to buy the temple delicacies on the first day of Kartika,” said a servitor.