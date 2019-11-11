Parting ways with someone you’ve been with for a long time can easily take a charge on you and your mental health. Whether it’s drowning your heartbreak in booze or ceremonially throwing out everything that reminds you of your ex, breaking up can trigger a host of frantic activities.

Here are the ways that should never be done after break up:

Never look out for revenge: Revenge is a negative feeling that will not only burn you but also your ex too and it will drain you soon. If you think that after taking revenge, you’ll feel any better, you’re wrong. Revenge does not make it better but it will make you want more.

Never let your work affected: If you find yourself loosing off because you’re either too distracted or too upset to focus on the tasks at hand, it’s time to take action. Call up to a trusted colleague or friend, if you feel comfortable doing so can help. If your office support system isn’t enough, it may be time to seek professional help.

Never avoid taking care of your health: When you’re depressed, cooking a healthy meal, heading to the yoga class you used to love. Do those things that give a sense of accomplishment- will give you a boost of confidence, which is something you need more than ever right now.

Don’t compare yourself with the new girlfriend: After your breakup, don’t beat yourself up if you see that they’re happy with someone else. Their happiness says nothing about your worth as a person — all it says is that they’ve found someone they are more compatible with, which you’re more than capable of doing, too.

Don’t search in social media to get the updates: After your breakup, your ex’s profiles should remain off-limits. To keep you from wandering away from to their page, spend your quality times at your homes or travel anywhere you want or do as per your hobby.

PNN