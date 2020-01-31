Keonjhar: Unseasonal rain along with hailstorm wreaked havoc in various parts of Keonjhar district. Owing to heavy winds, trees and utility poles were flattened in Balapasi and Mathuramandali areas under Sadar block.

These areas experienced snap rains and winds Wednesday night while some other areas witnessed similar situation Thursday morning.

Six houses were damaged in the two villages. Due to hailstone strike, mango blossoms were affected, said Harekrushna Mohant, a local. Locals have demanded immediate assistance to the affected people.