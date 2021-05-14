Sunabeda/Koraput: As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Koraput, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) authorities Friday that it will suspend work in its MiG fighter plane manufacturing plant unit from May 15 to May 23. The HAL township will also remain shut down for the same period.

According to a source, at least eight to 10 COVID-19 cases are being detected every day in the HAL Township alone over the last few days in spite of the best efforts of the local administration. Due to this development, the HAL head office situated in Bangalore announced suspension of work in the factory and shutdown in the township.

However, essential services like healthcare, fire safety, security and surveillance including the sanitisation of plant as well as the township areas will continue during closure, an administrative official of HAL stated.

PNN