Bhubaneswar: The closure of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) and State Botanical Garden located on the outskirts of the capital City has been extended until further orders, authorities informed Friday. Due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the tourist attraction will remain closed. Earlier it was announced that the NZP and the Botanical garden will remain out of bounds for the public from May 1 to May 15.

“Closure of Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden extended until further orders as a precautionary measure against the spread of Novel Coronavirus,” an official notification of NZP said.

Notably, Khurda district has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state with 2,201 persons testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

PNN